Check out Gamereactor's Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Picture Gallery

The day has finally come and Nintendo Switch 2 is available (if you're lucky) to purchase publicly. One of the so-demanded units landed at Gamereactor's Spain office courtesy of Nintendo and, as the tradition dictates, yours truly has taken the so-called Launch Gallery, an exclusive photoshoot consisting of 27 pictures from different angles, including close-ups, accessories, fan-service and even a few macros.

But that's too much talking. Let the pictures speak for themselves by zooming in the full gallery below.