Check out Gamereactor's Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Picture Gallery

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The day has finally come and Nintendo Switch 2 is available (if you're lucky) to purchase publicly. One of the so-demanded units landed at Gamereactor's Spain office courtesy of Nintendo and, as the tradition dictates, yours truly has taken the so-called Launch Gallery, an exclusive photoshoot consisting of 27 pictures from different angles, including close-ups, accessories, fan-service and even a few macros.
But that's too much talking. Let the pictures speak for themselves by zooming in the full gallery below.