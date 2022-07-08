Check out gameplay from The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

HQ

For the first time, Daedelic Entertainment is opening the lid on its game about the rascal Sméagol and his adventures in the world of The Lord of the Rings. Almost three years have passed since The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was first announced and the game has already been delayed once, but if all goes according to plan, it will be launched this September.

Daedelic themselves describes The Lord of the Rings: Gollum as follows.

"The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action RPG where our twisted protagonist is on a quest to regain the only thing precious to him. Torn by his fractured psyche, players will have to manage both Sméagol and Gollum on a journey that will take him across famous locales, revealing more about his time as a slave below the Dark Tower and his stray with the Elves of Mirkwood, as he interacts with iconic characters from the series."

Does this sound exciting? You can watch and judge for yourself below. What do you think, will you be keen to play as Tolkien's most tragic character?