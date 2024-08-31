Check out four pieces of concept art from Borderlands 4

HQ

The week after Borderlands 4 was announced at Gamescom, Gearbox held its own event at PAX West in Seattle. There, some of the key people (chief creative officer Randy Varnell, senior project producer Anthony Nicholson, narrative director Sam Winkler, art director Adam May and creative director Graeme Timmins) behind Borderlands 4 had a discussion about the game and talked about how to make it feel fresh.

If you want to watch this, you can find the discussion via Twitch, which gives an interesting insight into design philosophy. Now Gearbox has also shared concept images from the game via the game's official website, which gives a little insight into its design. Even though it's only concept images, it looks like it might be a slightly darker game this time, but we assume that the humor is intact regardless.

Borderlands 4 will be released in 2025, but when we'll actually see some gameplay from it remains to be seen.