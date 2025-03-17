Check out five new Shinobi: Art of Vengeance screenshots

HQ

It's been almost four decades since we first met Sega's ninja Joe Musashi, who spoiled us with some of the finest action adventures of the 16-bit era in the 90s. But after the flop with Saturn, he hasn't really been himself, and after several mediocre games - the last of which was released in 2011 - he's now set for a comeback.

On August 29, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. This time it's a return to the two-dimensional roots that awaits and over the weekend Sega offered a bunch of new screenshots via Bluesky.

As you can see, the adventure seems to be full of the kind of "larger than life" sequences that were so common in action movies and games during the golden 80s, and we can only conclude that the hype, on our behalf, just got turned up a few notches.