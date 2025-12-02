Check out first images from Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Despite Ready or Not being a horror film that became a huge success, six years later there has been no sequel, which must be considered quite unique in this genre. Next year, however, it will finally be time, when Ready or Not 2: Here I Come premieres in April.

That means it shouldn't be too long before the first trailer is released, but in the meantime, People Magazine has now been able to show off the first images. Here we get to see Samara Weaving in the lead role again, as well as a glimpse of both Elijah Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who are both making their debut in the film series.

You can check out the images in the link above, and you'll also find four of them in the Bluesky post below.