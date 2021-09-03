Check out Finka's Nanobots in new Rainbow Six: Extraction trailer

HQ

Imagine having Nanobots at hand in a game like Rainbow Six: Extraction. Convenient, huh? Fortunately, that is exactly what the REACT operator Finka has and with this tool, she can revive downed players as well as boost them in several ways and much, much more.

And that will surely come in handy when we try to survive the onslaught from the parasitic aliens known as Archaeans. Check out the trailer introducing all these very practical tools below. Rainbow Six: Extraction launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X at an undisclosed date in January.