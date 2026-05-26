Check out Final Fantasy XVI reimagined as a Super Nintendo title

HQ

Remakes have probably never been more popular than they are right now, but another phenomenon that tends to generate a lot of interest is what are known as demakes. These are newer games that are reimagined for earlier generations. Unfortunately, they're usually just concepts rather than finished projects, but they still offer a very different take on popular titles.

Now, Xvbit has done the cultural favor of taking the Final Fantasy XVI demo and transforming it into a game fully in line with what many consider the series' very best generation: the Super Nintendo. This, of course, means completely redesigned graphics with polygons reimagined as pixels, as well as a chip-based soundtrack.

You can download it yourself to PC and give it a try via this link, but if you just want to check it out, you'll find a half-hour gameplay clip below. It's not just us who are getting excited, is it?