Yesterday we offered a preview with plenty of meaty impressions of Far Cry 6, which launches on October 7 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. But reading is one thing, getting to see all this for yourself is of course also important.

And this is what Ubisoft is offering today with a massive video that runs over an hour in length, in which we get to take a closer look on the Xbox Series X version of the game, with the team answering questions. Check it out!