Fallout 76

Check out everything offered in the Free Fallout 76 update Atlantic City - America's Playground

The Russo family needs your help as their dark secrets are back to haunt them.

Bethesda has now released a new update for Fallout 76 called Atlantic City - America's Playground (version 1.7.10.12) which offers plenty of new content for free.

This first and foremost includes a new questline with several missions, revolving around the famous Russo Family, but there are also sidequests, new places to visit and a whole lot more. You can read more about it on the official homepage, and we've included the highlights for you below, as well as a trailer showing what to expect:

America's Playground Return to Atlantic City to help Mayor Tim against the invasion of Overgrown.
New Questline Unravel a deadly plot hiding in the closet of the glamorous Russo Family in this new multi-mission questline.
Explore the Boardwalk This update expands our take on post-nuclear New Jersey. Explore further into the city and take on new Side Quests. There are new faces to meet, so make sure you go say hi!
Changes to Seasons We are introducing changes to our Seasons system to offer you more flexibility when earning rewards. Please read the Seasons Changes section below for more information.

Fallout 76

