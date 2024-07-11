Check out everything new in Forza Motorsport

HQ

Yesterday, we mentioned that Turn 10 had decided to split their Update 10 for Forza Motorsport into two parts, the first of which was released yesterday. Now they have published a complete list of all the news as well as a video presenting the new features.

Highlights include Car Proximity Radar, which makes it much easier to see where other cars are in relation to your own. X user Klobrille shows what this looks like below:

Other new additions include a Replay Mode which effectively means that "saved race replays now include a new vertical driver list to more easily select the car on focus, a new track map, HUD visibility options, and navigation improvements for mouse and keyboard users". The Forza GT Series has also been split into GT2 and GT3, and we're told there's a new track coming to the game in August.

Check out the nearly four-minute video below for a full rundown of everything new to Forza Motorsport, and if you need a refresher on the racing game - which is out now for PC and Xbox Series S/X - you can find our review here.