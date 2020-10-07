Check out Europe from above in stunning Microsoft Flight Simulator video

You're watching Advertisements

As most of us are completely stranded right now and it's hard to travel abroad because of the pandemic, Microsoft Flight Simulator offers a nice escape from reality. Here, we can travel to different countries and see all those landmarks that normally might be hard and/or expensive to reach.

Now Asobo Studios has released a new video in which we get to take a look at some gorgeous locations around Europe. From beautiful Faro in Portugal, the rolling hills of Florence in Italy, the Swedish national park Sarek, detailed views of Copenhagen, castles in Germany, vistas from Wales and a closer look at the mighty Madrid - and a whole lot more.

Take a look below and don't forget to read our review. Microsoft Flight Simulator is out now for PC and launches for Xbox One and Xbox Series X later this year (and is of course included with Xbox Game Pass).