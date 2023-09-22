Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Check out eight new images from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

It launches really early 2024 and looks like more of everything we loved about Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

HQ

Yesterday was a good day for fans of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series as it was confirmed that both Like a Dragon: Ishin and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be released for Game Pass, while also getting a launch date and two trailers from the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

But we also got eight screenshots showing minigames, cutscenes, strange outfits, environments and some turn-based battles. Check them all out below. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on January 26 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

