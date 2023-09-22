Check out eight new images from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

HQ

Yesterday was a good day for fans of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series as it was confirmed that both Like a Dragon: Ishin and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be released for Game Pass, while also getting a launch date and two trailers from the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

But we also got eight screenshots showing minigames, cutscenes, strange outfits, environments and some turn-based battles. Check them all out below. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on January 26 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.