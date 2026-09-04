Check out early footage from the second season of Alien: Earth

HQ

Opinions were truly mixed about Alien: Earth when it premiered last year. Many in the media loved the series, while fans had a harder time accepting the premise that the main character could handle Xenomorphs like a well-trained dog, and that they could even communicate with her regardless of distance or obstacles between them.

Simply put, it had its ups and downs. But the series was still reasonably successful, and we've known for a long time that there would be a second season. We don't know yet when it will premiere, but next year seems likely, as filming officially begun earlier this summer, something we now get to take a look at via Instagram.

In a short clip, we get to see a few quick scenes, including a brief glimpse of an alien. Check it out below.