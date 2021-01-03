Check out each Gamereactor editor's top three GOTY picks

You're watching Advertisements

You might have seen a video dropping on GRTV daily for the past few days about each editor across every region of Gamereactor talking about their personal top three Games of the Year. Well, today marked the final video and to round out our 2020 Game of the Year celebrations, we've pulled together every video for your easy viewing pleasure right here. Check them all out below.

