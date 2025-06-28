Check out Dichen Lachman's first audition for the role of Ms. Casey in Severance

HQ

To say that Apple TV+ nailed the casting choices for Severance is perhaps an understatement. The actors that were selected to play each respective character continue to impress each time they are on screen, and one such fine example of this is Dichen Lachman, who has become known for her performance as Ms. Casey.

It turns out, Lachman was clearly made for the role of Ms. Casey, as the streaming service has since shared her audition tape for the role, and it shows that from the outset she was the woman for the job.

Check it out below to see why there was likely never any doubt as to who should play Ms. Casey in the famed series that will be back for a third season eventually.