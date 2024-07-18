Check out Deadpool's butt controller for Xbox

HQ

With the new film soon to hit the big screen, Deadpool is hot news, so much so that Xbox is now giving away a custom Xbox series X console and two hand controllers designed by Mr Pool. And when you look at the hand controllers, you really want to grab one, or I mean get your hands on them.

Never before has a controller been mentioned with words like bootylicious, sexy and squeezable. And those of us who have been watching Mr Deadpool's eminent rear end for two whole films can now rejoice in finally becoming more familiar with the skintight buttocks.

Now we can have the honour of holding it during all of our gaming sessions in the form of the new controller that has a very well-shaped backside. I know someone who will be competing in any case.