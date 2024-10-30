Check out Daniel Craig in the Challengers director's next project

There are perhaps only a few directors in the movie space that are a more promising and exciting name than Luca Guadagino, the director of the recent and acclaimed Challengers. While Guadagnino will soon get behind the camera of an American Psycho remake, in the immediate future we'll see the filmmaker directing Daniel Craig in a film with a bit of Oscar buzz.

It's known as Queer and sees Craig playing a GI in Mexico who decides to pursue a young man played by Drew Starkey. The movie is based on the novel by William S. Burroughs and is based on a screenplay written by Justin Kuritzkes, with the cast bolstered by Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, and Omar Apollo.

Queer is heading for a theatrical release globally starting from November, with UK audiences having to wait until December 13 to watch the film. For those curious if this is a film for them, you can see the trailer for the movie below.