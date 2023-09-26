Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Check out concept images as Ned flies Green Goblin's glider

The Spider-Man: No Way Home concept teases a Hobgoblin connection.

Even before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans speculated about Ned's role in the film. Since Ned Leeds is associated with the Hobgoblin in the comics, many wondered if an alternate version of Ned as the Hobgoblin would appear in the film. These rumours were further fuelled by Jacob Batalon losing weight for the film. As we now know, this never happened, but they did consider letting him fly a bit on Green Goblin's glider as fan service. This is revealed in newly released concept images that you can check out below.

