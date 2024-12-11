Check out Conan the Barbarian wrecking havoc in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

The Scream executioner Ghostface unfortunately missed Halloween and joined Mortal Kombat 1 only later in November. Nevertheless, Netherrealm Studios is already planning for the next fighter, which as we already know will be Conan the Barbarian in Arnold Schwarzenegger's guise (although it's unclear if Arnie will provide the voice for him).

Now Ed Boon shows us what he looks like in the game via a 30-second Instagram video that clearly illustrates that this seems to be a fairly traditional and powerful fighter, where Conan seems to rely heavily on his sword.

On January 21, Conan will be released to anyone who purchased the Khaos Reigns expansion and a few days later he will be released for separate sale to anyone who just wants the character itself.