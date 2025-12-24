Check out classic Star Wars moments recreated with hand-crafted animation in Star Wars Minis

HQ

Just when you think you've seen every major Star Wars moment in every possible way, Lucasfilm pulls you right back in. Star Wars Minis is a new series of animated shorts that brings our favourite moments from the franchise back to life in new hand-crafted animation styles.

From knitted dolls to gingerbread Death Stars, there's a lot of variety in this impressive animated series, designed primarily for younger Star Wars fans. It's not offering us anything new, which is kind of classic Star Wars at this point, but it does let us revisit some timeless sci-fi moments.

You can check out a clip of some behind-the-scenes footage posted to social media above, and a longer video about the gingerbread Death Star below: