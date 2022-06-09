Check out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in action as part of the new gameplay demo

HQ

While Activision and Infinity Ward showed off a good look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at yesterday's reveal event, as part of Summer Game Fest we just got a full gameplay demo that showed off a hefty look at gameplay for this upcoming and anticipated shooter.

We got to see Task Force 141 led by Captain Price, and with Ghost, Gaz, and Soap in tow, and their mission was to infiltrate an oil rig stealthily to stop a missile launch, before all hell breaks loose as you'd expect for a Call of Duty mission.

You can look forward to playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on October 28, 2022, and if you're interested in seeing our impressions on the shooter, be sure to read our recent preview here. Oh, and catch the gameplay demo below!