Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Check out bloopers from Netflix's The Witcher

Netflix released a short reel of outtakes from on the set.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It seems like not even the mighty Geralt gets it right every time, and there is a video to prove it. The official Twitter account for Netflix' popular show The Witcher, has now shared a video where we get to see several bloopers from the recordings - and a few of them are actually really funny.

Head over and take a look. Hopefully season two isn't too far away either, with 2021 as the only confirmation so far.

Check out bloopers from Netflix's The Witcher


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy