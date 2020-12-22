Check out bloopers from Netflix's The Witcher

Dansk
It seems like not even the mighty Geralt gets it right every time, and there is a video to prove it. The official Twitter account for Netflix' popular show The Witcher, has now shared a video where we get to see several bloopers from the recordings - and a few of them are actually really funny.
Head over and take a look. Hopefully season two isn't too far away either, with 2021 as the only confirmation so far.
