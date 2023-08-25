Check out Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for PC

HQ

While Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora looks absolutely stunning regardless of format, judging by the trailers we've seen so far, the "master race" is still expected to be something special. And precisely just that is the focus of the latest trailer for the game, dedicated to PC features.

Massive Entertainment explains what we can look forward to:

"Experience the wonders and dangers of Pandora with state-of-the-art PC technologies and features.The game takes advantage of High Core Count Processors, as it has been optimized to perform on lower specs and high-end PCs alike. Enjoy a smooth journey with stable FPS and low latency in all resolutions."

The full video of this absolutely gorgeous game can be found below, prepare for a jaw drop.