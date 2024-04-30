Check out an epic boss fight from 33 Immortals

HQ

We've played co-op before. Usually with a friend, or with up to three friends every now and then, although it's not as common. In exceptional cases even with more, but it's really unusual.

And 33 Immortals is a really unusual game. Here awaits co-op for 33 people in a roguelike, which we got to take a closer look at during Monday night's ID@Xbox event in a new trailer bursting with gameplay. Here we get to check out the first boss we encounter in the adventure - Lucifer - and we can safely say that it made us even more excited than we already were.

33 Immortals will be released for both PC and Xbox Series S/X later this year (with a closed beta in late May), and is conveniently included with Game Pass.