Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Check out all the new content for Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

The DLC Dimension Shellshock has now been released and we have the launch trailer.

Starting yesterday, the major DLC package Dimension Shellshock is now available for the wonderful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. It offer both a new campaign in which we get to visit the dimension's that are implied in the expansion's title, and that has plenty of surprising things to offer.

But this might not be the single most exciting thing as we are also getting two new playable characters; the Footclan outlaw Karai and Miyamoto Usagi. The latter is a major fan favorite that we look forward to try out. We are currently playing Dimension Shellshock and will be back with a review next week.

Check out the launch trailer below.

