Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Check out all of these games that you can pick up for free in April

You will need a subscription to claim some of them, however.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The best things in life are always free, right? That's something that we certainly believe and there's no better feeling than finding your next favorite game for absolutely no expense. Free games are always fun, that's we've committed ourselves to compiling together some of the best video games every fortnight that you can claim without spending a penny.

Before you watch the video below, however, do bear in mind that some of these will require you to have an active and ongoing subscription to claim and continue playing.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy