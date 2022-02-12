Check out all of the character posters for Amazon's The Lord of the Rings series

HQ

We're eight months away from the long anticipated premiere of Amazon's huge budget The Lord of the Rings TV series, a show that is known as The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power (yes that's a lot of rings). The show is set to debut on the streaming service, Prime Video, on September 2 and will explore events in the iconic franchise revolving around the Rings of Power being created in the first place, by the looks of things.

While it's still quite a while we'll have to wait until we get to see the show, and even though there isn't a longer trailer to watch just yet, a new list of character posters has provided a glimpse into some of the characters we can look forward to catching when the series debuts. See them all for yourself below.