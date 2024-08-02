LIVE
      Star Wars Outlaws

      Check out all of our Star Wars Outlaws gameplay

      We recently had the chance to play through four hours of the upcoming action-adventure game.

      HQ

      We're four weeks away from Star Wars Outlaws making its official debut, and with that being the case, Ubisoft recently let us dive into around four hours of the action-adventure game to get a proper taste of its interpretation of a galaxy far, far away.

      You can see a bunch of that experience in the new gameplay videos we've recently published, where we cause trouble on the savanna-inspired planet of Toshara and on the frosty and dangerous Kijimi too.

      Star Wars Outlaws debuts on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on August 30.

      HQ
      HQ

