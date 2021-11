HQ

Today is the global launch day of the latest game in the Call of Duty series. Taking place in different parts of the Second World War, the title is being developed by Sledgehammer with the help of a few other Activision studios in areas such as Zombies.

While we published our review early this morning (you can read it here), we also have an absolute boat-load worth of gameplay that you can check out as well. From Zombies to multiplayer, be sure to find it all below.

HQ

HQ

HQ

HQ

HQ

HQ

HQ