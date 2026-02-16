Check out all new character posters from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

HQ

It's not an April Fool's joke, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie premieres on April 1. Today marks exactly one and a half months until we can settle into the cinema darkness to see how the Galaxy concept will translate to the silver screen, and we have visits from both Rosalina and Yoshi to look forward to.

What's more, we can be sure that Bowser will be up to his usual mischief. We now get a taste of all this and more in the new character posters from the films. They are full of fan service and little treats such as more obscure friends and enemies, and they also give us a glimpse of the locations where the adventure will take place. Check them all out below and don't forget to book your cinema tickets.