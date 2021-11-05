Check out all 9000+ new items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

HQ

Even if it's technically not a new thing at all, data miners have become a lot more widespread recently and often lay video game secrets bare. Now this has happened to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has now received the free version 2.0 update that includes a plethora of new things to do - and items.

9000+ of them to be precise. And thanks to data miners, you can now take a look at all of them on Animal Crossing World. It should be noted that it isn't necessarily 9000+ completely different items, as colour variations also count. It's still a massive list of clothes, accessories, outside furniture, kiosks, chairs, statues and whatnot that will make digital home decorating more fun than ever before.

It should also be noted that the final expansion Happy Home Paradise is also released today. It includes even more things to do and is included with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack or sold separately for €24.99 / £22.49.

Thanks VGC