HQ

Remedy have a video series called Behind the Scenes where they take a deeper look at the upcoming Alan Wake 2 and talks about it from a developer's perspective. Now the third episode has been released, called Alan Wake in the Dark Place.

Here we get to know more about the nightmare Alan Wake has been living in for 13 years, and there are also talks about how Remedy plans to give him much needed character development. Six interesting minutes awaits you in the video below.