Check out Akuma gameplay from Street Fighter 6

It isn't always easy being Ryu, despite being the protagonist of Capcom's beloved Street Fighter franchise. And today we get a prime example of how tough it can be when he is facing Akuma, who is about to launch as a DLC character for Street Fighter 6 on May 22.

Akuma seems to be more powerful, but also bigger than ever with a design somewhat reminiscent of Heihachi Mishima from the Tekken series. All users with Year 1 Character Pass and Ultimate Pass will get Akuma as a part of the deal, but he can of course also be bought separately. Akuma launches with "a major balance patch where all characters will receive changes" as a couple of cosmetic extras.