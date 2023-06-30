Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War

Check out Adam Sandler as Kratos in God of War

Not the hero we asked for, but quite possibly the one we deserve.

We've seen plenty of examples of famous actors (and other things) being added to video games with pretty impressive editing and clever use of lines from movies. Not everything is funny, but some are truly well made and outright brilliant, including Michael Scott as Captain Shepard from Mass Effect.

The person who did that video calls himself eli_handle_b․wav on Youtube, and now he's back again with something that's just as epic. This time it's Adam Sandler playing Kratos' part in God of War, and we really think you should check this one out.

<social>www.youtube.com/watch?v=3o8C1ueV5ss</social>

God of War

