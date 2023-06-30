Check out Adam Sandler as Kratos in God of War

HQ

We've seen plenty of examples of famous actors (and other things) being added to video games with pretty impressive editing and clever use of lines from movies. Not everything is funny, but some are truly well made and outright brilliant, including Michael Scott as Captain Shepard from Mass Effect.

The person who did that video calls himself eli_handle_b․wav on Youtube, and now he's back again with something that's just as epic. This time it's Adam Sandler playing Kratos' part in God of War, and we really think you should check this one out.

<social>www.youtube.com/watch?v=3o8C1ueV5ss</social>