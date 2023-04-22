Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

XDefiant

Check out a ton of XDefiant gameplay

We've been playing a bunch of the ongoing closed beta.

The closed beta for Ubisoft's upcoming arena shooter, XDefiant, is ongoing. While many of you have likely already had the chance to play the game, thanks to Ubisoft being quite generous with access codes, we've been doing the same as well.

And you can see a bunch of examples of our time with XDefiant in the four gameplay clips below, each of which give an insight into a different game mode, on a different map, as a different playable faction.

Oh, and if you haven't already, be sure to also read our thoughts on XDefiant in our recent preview right here.

