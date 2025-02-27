Check out a ton of new gameplay for Pokémon Legends: Z-A

HQ

To say that the Pokémon Presents showcase was a bit of a flop is probably an understatement. The highlight was likely the fresh glimpse at Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which while revealing a few additional bits of information like the starter Pokémon that will be offered (Totodile, Chikorita, and Tepig), and a few other titbits, we didn't really get anything of substance.

The game is still only confirmed for Switch and only planned for launch in "late 2025", which is precisely what we knew going into the annual showcase. So with that in mind, if you're still interested in seeing the gameplay that was presented in full, be sure to watch that below.

Otherwise, the showcase provided an update on Pokémon Go and Pokémon Concierge, and newly announced Pokémon Champions, on top of sharing updates to Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon The Card Game Pocket, Pokémon Cafe, physical card games, and more.