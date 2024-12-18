Check out a South of Midnight boss fight against a huge alligator

HQ

We still don't know when South of Midnight will be released, other than that it is planned for 2025. Several unrelated rumors have however pointed to either March or April - but this is so far unconfirmed.

Nevertheless, it seems that the team is ready. During the fall, they frequently shared images showing the surroundings we will explore in the adventure, which is set in a fantasy version of the American Deep South. Today they continued to show off new aspects of their beautiful adventure, and without prior notice posted a look at a boss fight against a massively oversized alligator called Two-Toed Tom.

In the description, we can read that this seemingly feared beast was not always mean, but "started out as a tiny little thing, raised by Farmer Swopes, a cruel man who starved his animals for entertainment and profit". However, Farmer Swopes seems to have gotten what he deserved as his "cruelty became his own undoing: when Tom was finally freed from his captor, he did everything in his power to ensure he'd never go hungry again".

We hope to know more and see more from South of Midnight reasonably soon. As we recently reported, there are rumors of an Xbox event already in January, where we will certainly see more of this if it is actually going to premiere this spring.