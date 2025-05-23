Check out a Sonic Racing: Crossworlds track based on Sonic Unleashed

HQ

There's a lot of talk about Mario Kart World right now, for obvious reasons. However, it's not the only promising kart game releasing this year, we also have Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. It still doesn't have a release date confirmed, but there are many indications that it's on its way in the not-too-distant future (among other things, the game has been age-rated in Australia).

Another sign is that the game's many social media channels are now starting to share information and videos, and one example of this comes from Bluesky, which has now revealed something that will make many Sonic Unleashed fans happy. It's about one of the many locations we will be racing in the game, namely Windmill Isle from Apotos.

If you're wondering how its narrow alleys and islands translate into fast racing, check out the 20 second clip below.