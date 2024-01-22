Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Check out a short new gameplay clip from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Check out Indy's stealth skills in this new clip.

HQ

While we did get to see both a trailer and nine screenshots from the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle last week, Bethesda still surprised us with an X post during the weekend including some previously unrevealed gameplay.

This includes Indiana Jones seemingly hanging from the ceiling in his whip with a guard walking past beneath, in a stealth move that would have made the Splinter Cell protagonist Sam Fisher proud. If you want to see what this looks like, check out the short video in Bethesda's X post below.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle still doesn't have a firm release date, or even a release window for that matter, but according to Bethesda and Microsoft, it is set to premiere later this year for PC and Xbox Series S/X (and it's also included with Game Pass).

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

