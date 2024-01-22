Check out a short new gameplay clip from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

HQ

While we did get to see both a trailer and nine screenshots from the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle last week, Bethesda still surprised us with an X post during the weekend including some previously unrevealed gameplay.

This includes Indiana Jones seemingly hanging from the ceiling in his whip with a guard walking past beneath, in a stealth move that would have made the Splinter Cell protagonist Sam Fisher proud. If you want to see what this looks like, check out the short video in Bethesda's X post below.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle still doesn't have a firm release date, or even a release window for that matter, but according to Bethesda and Microsoft, it is set to premiere later this year for PC and Xbox Series S/X (and it's also included with Game Pass).