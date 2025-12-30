Check out a new TV spot for Supergirl

HQ

There are actually less than six months left until Supergirl premieres, and we recently got to check out both the first poster and the first trailer. The film is based on the acclaimed comic book Woman of Tomorrow, and lets us follow a slightly less disciplined Kara Zor-El as she deals with both her own problems and some old-fashioned, straightforward revenge.

In addition to Milly Alcock in the role of Supergirl, we can also look forward to seeing Jason Momoa playing Lobo, and David Corenswet has already been confirmed to appear as Superman.

If you're eager to see the film, we can now tell you that a Chinese TV spot has appeared on social media, allowing us to check out a couple of previously unseen shots. You can find it in the Threads post below.