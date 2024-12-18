Check out a new trailer for Sylvester Stallone's upcoming movie Alarum

Even though he hasn't been in a whole lot of good movies in many, many years and has reached the rather impressive age of 78, Sylvester Stallone continues to appear in badass action movies.

Just last month he starred in Armor, and next month he'll be appearing in yet another high octane flick. It's called Alarum and is an agent thriller with lots of action that premieres on January 17 (both cinema and streaming), and offers a pretty decent cast with Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald and Mike Colter - in addition to Stallone himself.

Check out the trailer for Alarum below and let us know if you think this will be the masterpiece that breaks Stallone's trash movie trend.