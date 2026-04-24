Check out a new trailer and a bunch of screenshots from Echo Generation 2

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If you played the incredibly stylish Echo Generation when it was released five years ago, you probably understand why we're so excited that a sequel is on the way. If not, our review might give you a clue. In it, we wrote, among other things, that "if you love pop culture like The Goonies, E.T., or Stranger Things, this one comes highly recommended. The fact that you get what might be the best design and horror of the year thrown in is just a bonus."

In Echo Generation 2, we take on the role of Jack, who has had the misfortune of getting stuck in an unknown dimension during a family vacation. Of course, he wants to get home again, and together with his crew, the adventure can begin. In a new trailer shown during the id@Xbox Showcase on Thursday evening, we learned that the game is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X (also included with Game Pass) on May 27 - which we wrote about (including a new trailer).

Now we also have a trailer for the release date that offers a good look on the gameplay, and we also have seven new screenshots to share with you.