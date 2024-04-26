English
Knuckles

Check out a major Knuckles fight

The Knuckles series premieres today.

HQ

Having become movie stars in their own right, Sega's top mascots are now getting ready to make a splash in the TV series format as well. Today is the premiere of Knuckles, based on Knuckles the Echidna (played by Idris Elba).

You can watch the series in Europe on Paramount+ and/or SkyShowtime, and via X we now get a taste of a really action-packed sequence where we get to check out what Knuckles is capable of.

Knuckles

Knuckles

Knuckles
SERIES. Written by Ben Lyons

Idris Elba's warrior echidna is back, but does he have what it takes to lead a solo outing without the help of the blue blur?



