Check out a longer glimpse at Anna Kendrick's directorial debut

We've known for a while that Anna Kendrick has been looking to test her filmmaking skills by getting into the world of directing. We'll see this for the first time next month when the actress debuts her first effort from the director's seat, a movie known as Woman of the Hour.

This film is about an aspiring actress living in Los Angeles in the 1970s, who just happens to find herself in the same vicinity of a serial killer in the middle of a yearslong murder spree all during an appearance on a TV series known as The Dating Game.

Woman of the Hour will arrive on Netflix on October 18, and you can see the trailer and synopsis for the film below.

Synopsis: "Anna Kendrick stars in her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour - the stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they're cast on an episode of The Dating Game."