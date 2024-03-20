Check out a full scene from the Fallout series

HQ

We know we aren't the only ones who thinks Lisa Joy's and Jonathan Nolan's upcoming Fallout series is looking really good, but so far, we have based our impressions mostly on short snippets from fast-paced trailers.

Now we're treated to a proper look at a full scene, where Ella Purnell's Vault Dweller Lucy is engaged in a stand-off against Walton Goggins' The Ghoul... all in front of a Brotherhood of Steel soldier. Let's just say things get crazy pretty fast as Lucy knows very little about the world outside the Vault, and it also shows that we can expect some of the satire the Fallout games are known for.

Fallout premieres April 12 on Amazon Prime. Now check out the full scene below.