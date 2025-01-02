Check out a first sneak peak of what Batman looks like in the new DCU

HQ

If you've already watched the latest episode of the Max series Creature Commandos, you'll already know that there was a small guest appearance from a much-loved character - namely Batman. It definitely wasn't a big scene, but this means that the character is now established in the new DC universe, and that we also have a small hint of what this incarnation looks like.

No closer look was given, but at least it seems that it will be a slightly more compact and muscular version with shorter "ears" on the hood - not unlike what Batfleck looked like in the now-defunct Snyderverse. However, the idea was originally that we would see more Batman in the episode, but Gunn says he curbed things and made the character vaguer because he simply didn't feel ready to show off this new Batman yet:

"When they first showed the episode to me, there was a lot more Batman. And I said, 'I'm not ready to commit to that... more silhouette!'"

It is worth noting that this Batman is not the same as the one Robert Pattinson plays in The Batman movie, which will get a sequel in 2027. This is a Batman that belongs to the new DCU, and will eventually get his own movie.