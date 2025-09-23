Check out a deleted scene from Superman featuring Krypto and Mr. Fantastic

HQ

As you probably know, it is common for several versions of the same scene to be filmed during movie shoots or cut from films because they are not suitable in various ways. This often results in a wealth of bonus material accompanying collector's editions of films.

This summer's hit Superman is obviously no exception, and now an unfinished scene (lacking effects, among other things) featuring fan favorites Krypto and Mr. Fantastic has been revealed - very mild spoiler warning. One version of it is included in the final film without Mr. Fantastic's involvement, but this one reveals why he was limping a bit the next time he appeared in the story.

One guess is that the scene was cut and reworked because it didn't do justice to either Krypto or Mr. Fantastic, and judging by the comments on the Threads post, the consensus seems to be that the pacing in Superman would have taken a hit.

But if you've seen Superman and want to check out the scene, you can find it in its entirety below. And if you haven't seen Superman yet, it's now available to watch on HBO Max.