Check out a bunch of our The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me gameplay

Earlier this week, we published our latest preview on The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, and even soon after hosted a stream on that very preview build. But, if you're looking for an extra helping of The Devil in Me, below you can find a collection of directly captured gameplay to see how the title runs and to get an idea of the story that it is serving up.

With The Devil in Me set to release on November 18, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, be sure to take a look at all four videos, and let us know what you think about the game so far.

