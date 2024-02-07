English
Return to Monkey Island

Check out a brand new Monkey Island documentary

It covers both the legacy of the series and the decision to return to the franchise.

HQ

Every time someone makes a "best games of all time" list, you can be fairly certain to find a Monkey Island title there, usually The Secret of Monkey Island or Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge. These classics from the early 90s was created by the legendary developers Ron Gilbert, Tim Schafer and Dave Grossman.

The video game industry back then was very different from what it is today, and now Noclip has released a brand new documentary about the long journey for the series, with a focus on the comeback with Return to Monkey Island in 2022. The original creators are being interviewed and there's so much to love here for fans of this series.

Go make some popcorn, grab an ice-cold Dr. Pepper and enjoy over 90 well produced minutes of Monkey Island below.

Return to Monkey Island

