Check out 8 minutes of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

If you're still on the fence about the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim and haven't yet decided if you're going to flock to cinemas on December 13 to catch the animated flick on its opening night, then perhaps the eight-minutes of footage that has now been shared by Warner Bros. Pictures will help you make your decision.

The production giant has published an extended sneak preview of the imminent film, giving fans a taste of what it will serve up. This includes learning more about the many characters, the plot that the movie will follow, snippets of action, and a broader example of the anime art style that it uses.

You can see this extended batch of footage below to make your judgement on this unique and fresh take on the world of Middle-earth.